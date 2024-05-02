Advertisement

SSMB29 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year starring Mahesh Babu. The film will be directed by SS Rajamouli of RRR fame. Amid the buzz surrounding SSMB29, the producer of the film KL Narayana dropped a major update about film.

When will SSMB29 go on floors?

During a recent media interaction, KL Narayana revealed that SSMB29 will go on floors in August or September this year. The producer also mentioned that the lead actor of the film Mahesh Babu has been attending workshops to understand his character and get into its skin. KL Narayana said, as quoted by 123Telugu, "The film will be set in the African backdrop and the script has shaped up well. Director Rajamouli Garu is too focused. He knows what he wants exactly. The movie will meet everyone’s expectations. We know the amount of anticipation surrounding SSMB29 since it is coming after the Baahubali franchise and global sensation RRR. Fighters from India and Vietnam are doing rehearsals for various action episodes."

KL Narayana with Mahesh Babu | Image: Instagram

The producer also said that he had planned to do a movie with Mahesh Babu and and SS Rajamouli 15 years ago, but it got delayed for multiple reasons. He also mentioned that he gave them the advance 15 years ago, during which they promised to make a film with him. KL Narayana said that they stood by their words and are now doing the film under his label, Durga Arts banner. KL Naryana concluded by saying, "Both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu reached great heights in life. Rajamouli is now getting offers from Hollywood, too. Yet he decided to do SSMB29 with me. I am very grateful to Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli."

What more do we know about SSMB29?

While only Mahesh Babu is associated with SSMB29 till now, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan name was lately linked with the big-budget film after it was discovered that she was following the ace director on Instagram. However, no official announcement of her association with the project has been made.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's file photo | Image: X

Like other Rajamouli films, SSMB29 is also written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad, who has confirmed that the script has been locked and the movie will go on the floors sometime later this year. Mahesh Babu is set to be going through a body transformation for the film and has already begun prep for it. The movie is said to be shot in the jungles of Africa and will be heavy on VFX.