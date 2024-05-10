Advertisement

SS Rajamouli recently announced animated project, Baahubali: Crown of Blood. The series is an animated spin-off, alluding to the Baahubali universe - the second of its kind. SS Rajamouli recently marked his presence at a press conference for the same. The interaction with the media however, did not see him spill a single detail about SSMB29.

When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning.



Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon! pic.twitter.com/fDJ5FZy6ld — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli)

SS Rajamouli avoids addressing SSMB29



It is worth noting that the press event SS Rajamouli attended, for Baahubali: Crown Of Blood, is a first in a while for the director, ever since he concluded his rather extensive, global press tour for RRR, in the runup to its Academy Award victory for Naatu Naatu under Best Original Song. Rajamouli's interaction with the press, saw the director embrace questions about many a topic - ranging from Crown of Blood, to the movie industry at large and even current business trends, sharing his perspective on the same.

However, one thing the director did not divulge a word of information about, was his next big banner project, SSMB29. The director simply avoided addressing the film all together, being particularly tight lipped about it. With Mahesh Babu in the lead, SSMB29, marks the first project the RRR director and Guntur Kaaram star have collaborated on.

Has SSMB29 been christened?



Information about SSMB29 has been sparse off late. The film, as per media reports, is touted to be in its pre-production stage. Mahesh Babu is said to have revamped his training routine to embrace the requirements of the globe-trotting adventure. According to a previous 123Telugu report, SSMB29 has already zeroed in on a title - Maharaja. This news however, has not been confirmed officially.

Separately, there was also buzz with regards to Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan, having been brought on board for the project. This speculation emerged after Islan was found to be following SS Rajamouli on Instagram. However, no official confirmation has come through on this either.