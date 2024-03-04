English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli Locks 8 Looks For Mahesh Babu In Globe-Trotting Adventure Film?

SS Rajamouli's next big banner project, the Mahesh Babu led SSMB 29 is currently in the midst of its pre-production including location recces and look tests.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
SSMB29
SSMB29 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mahesh Babu was last seen in his Sankranthi release, the massy Trivikram Srinivas potboiler Guntur Kaaram, opposite Sreeleela. The film underperformed as per the standards of a Mahesh Babu flick but still managed to mint ₹126.62 crores domestically with its worldwide collections standing at ₹180.5 crores, as per a Sacnilk report. The actor is now gearing up to commence filming for his next, the tentatively titled SSMB29, helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli locks in Mahesh Babu's looks for SSMB29

As per a recent 123Telugu report, post updates on SSMB29's location recces, spanning as far as Germany's Black Forest, the SS Rajamouli film has seen through yet another crucial segment of its pre-production - namely, the look tests. The report asserts that Mahesh Babu will be sporting as many as eight looks in the film - each of which have been scrutinised and then locked in, by the director himself. The team has been instructed to remain tight-lipped about the film's ongoing developments.


SSMB29 will mark SS Rajamouli's next venture after the roaring success of RRR, which brought home an Academy Award for Best Original Song last year. MM Keeravaani, who incidentally was the recipient of the aforementioned accolade, will be composing the music for the film. KL Narayana under Durga Arts will be bankrolling this ambitious project.

SSMB29 will not be hitting theatres any time soon

If media reports are to be believed, the production timeline for SSMB29 is being estimated to be somewhere around two to three years - a hefty number consistent with a typical SS Rajamouli production. The film is still in its initial stages of pre-production, aiming to properly go on floors later this year.

 

If true, this would mean that Mahesh Babu is in for yet another hiatus from the silver screen. For the unversed, the actor had no releases through the course of 2023, his last release before Guntur Kaaram, having been 2022 Parasuram directorial Sarakaru Vaari Paata. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

