Stampede Case: Amid Arrest Row, 15 Box Office Records Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Broke

Allu Arjun has been mired in controversy over the death of a woman during a stampede at the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The actor, who is basking in the stupendous commercial success of his latest release, was arrested in connection with the case and released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night.

As the actor battles legal issues, Pushpa 2 continues to soar at the box office, with new records to its name every day since its release on December 5.

Pushpa 2 released worldwide on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 box office supremacy

The pan-India film released amid high anticipation among fans. Pushpa 2 is rewriting history with each passing day. From mass circuits to urban centers, it's domination is evident. Here are a few box office records the movie has to its name so far.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil | Image: X

Pushpa 2 box office records in Hindi

-- Highest opening day ever for a Hindi film: ₹72 crore (beat Jawan)

-- Highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day ever for a Hindi (beat Ranbir Kapoor Animal)

-- Highest opening day for a Hindi dubbed film ever (beat KGF: Chapter 2)

-- Pushpa 2 emerged as the highest scorer in its first 3 days (beat Jawan)

-- Highest opening weekend for a Hindi film (₹291 crore in four days)

-- Fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹250 crore club

-- Fastest to enter ₹300 crore club (in 5 days by beating Jawan)

-- Highest opening week collection in Hindi (₹406 crore)

-- Fastest enter ₹400 crore club (7 days by beating Jawan)

Pushpa 3 is also in the works, the team has revealed | Image: X

Pushpa 2 worldwide biz records