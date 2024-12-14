Published 18:52 IST, December 14th 2024
Stampede Case: Amid Arrest Row, 15 Box Office Records Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Broke
As the actor battles legal issues, Pushpa 2 continues to soar at the box office, with new records to its name every day since its release on December 5.
Allu Arjun has been mired in controversy over the death of a woman during a stampede at the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The actor, who is basking in the stupendous commercial success of his latest release, was arrested in connection with the case and released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night.
Pushpa 2 box office supremacy
The pan-India film released amid high anticipation among fans. Pushpa 2 is rewriting history with each passing day. From mass circuits to urban centers, it's domination is evident. Here are a few box office records the movie has to its name so far.
Pushpa 2 box office records in Hindi
-- Highest opening day ever for a Hindi film: ₹72 crore (beat Jawan)
-- Highest non-holiday and non-festival opening day ever for a Hindi (beat Ranbir Kapoor Animal)
-- Highest opening day for a Hindi dubbed film ever (beat KGF: Chapter 2)
-- Pushpa 2 emerged as the highest scorer in its first 3 days (beat Jawan)
-- Highest opening weekend for a Hindi film (₹291 crore in four days)
-- Fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹250 crore club
-- Fastest to enter ₹300 crore club (in 5 days by beating Jawan)
-- Highest opening week collection in Hindi (₹406 crore)
-- Fastest enter ₹400 crore club (7 days by beating Jawan)
Pushpa 2 worldwide biz records
-- Pushpa 2: The Rule grossed ₹1067 crore in its first week marking the highest first week gross ever in Indian cinema
-- It became the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1000 crore gross worldwide (6 days)
-- The fastest movie to cross the ₹900 crore mark (5 days)
-- The fastest Indian film to cross ₹800 crore mark (4 days)
-- The fastest Indian film to collect a gross of ₹500 crore worldwide (3 days)
-- The film grossed ₹294 crore worldwide on day 1 making it the highest opening day in Indian cinema
