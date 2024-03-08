Advertisement

Suhas is currently riding high on the success of his last release, Ambajipeta Marriage Band. Built on a humble budget of ₹5 crores, the film over its long-running stint at the theatres managed to mint profit, multiple times over. Following the same, many believed that Suhas would soon be hiking his fee, considering his slew of hits.

Suhas has hiked his fee

The confirmation regarding conjecture surrounding Suhas' alleged fee hike, came directly from the actor himself. Suhas was recently present at a press meet for his upcoming film, Prasanna Vadanam. Among other conversations, as per a recent 123Telugu report, Suhas also ended up confirming that he has hiked his acting fee. Known to have always been transparent with his fans and the media, Suhas also revealed that he will now be charging upwards of the ₹2.5 crore mark.

This decision from Suhas, comes after the appreciable success of Ambajipeta Marriage Band which released recently in February of this year. Directed by Dushyanth Katikineni, Ambajipeta Marriage Band is based in a small village during the early 2000s, where happy twins Mallikarjuna and Padmavati find their lives changing on their 25th birthday. The film also stars Suhani and Sharanya Pradeep in pivotal roles. Prior to the same he had starred in 2023 release Manu Charitra, directed by Bharath Pedagani. The film tells the story of an academic genius who ultimately turns to a life of thuggery - till love comes around to change him. The film also stars Priya Vadlamani, Shiva Kandukuri and Megha Akash among others.

What is next for Suhas?

Suhas is currently gearing up for the release of Prasanna Vadanam. The recently released teaser for the film features the actor in the role of a man suffering from a rare medical condition.

Besides this, the actor also has in the pipeline, four other films - namely, Cable Reddy, Anandrao Adventures, Sri Ranga Neethulu and Gorre Puranam.