Sunrisers Hyderabad's Flag Flies High In Venkatesh Daggubati's Hands At SRH Vs GT Match In IPL 2025, Watch Video

Updated April 6th 2025, 21:17 IST
The Sunrisers Hyderabad went head-to-head with the Gujarat Titans at the 19th contest of the ongoing season of the IPL at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Among the crowd was Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati, waving the SRH flag in unison with the fans who cheered for the Pat Cummins-led team.
A clip of Venkatesh cheering for the home team has gone viral on social media. He was seen wearing the team's jersey and a black shirt over it. As the camera panned to him, he smiled with enthusiasm. Venkatesh, who has delivered one of the biggest hits this year, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, was seen in a jovial mood at the match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has not won in their past three matches, while Gujarat Titans have triumphed in their last two contests. Venkatesh's presence might turn out to be the lucky charm for the home side.
Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned ₹300 crore worldwide during its theatrical run post its January 14 release this year. The comedy drama's simultaneous OTT and satellite premiere happened on March 1. On digital, it can be streamed on Zee5 in multiple languages.
Viewers who did not get a chance to watch the film during its theatrical run can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh. It is directed by Anil Ravipudi.
Published April 6th 2025, 21:17 IST