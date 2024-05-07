Advertisement

Nikhil Siddhartha's next film Swayambhu has been in the making since August last year. On Tuesday, May 7, the makers unveiled a new look of the actor from the movie, announcing the shoot of the epic war sequence. The movie is being directed by Bharat Krishnamachari.

Nikhil Siddhartha shoots for an epic war sequence

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nikhil shared a new poster in which he can be seen entering a ring while spectators cheer for him. Sharing the post, he treated his fans in the caption that shooting for "crazy war action scenes" is underway and one of the world's best technicians and filmmakers has joined the team. "#Swayambhu Special Big Screen Experience Loading...Shooting for some Crazy War Action Scenes... More Surprises soon including One of the world's Best Technicians/Filmmakers joining the team," read the caption.

What else do we know about Swayambhu?

Apart from Nikhil, the movie also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead role. Nabha Natesh is also part of the movie in the supporting role. The movie is touted to follow the story of an emperor who established a golden age in history. The actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a ferocious warrior. Often the actor shares BTS photos from the sets preparing for the role.

The movie is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it. Manoj Paramahamsa will handle the camera while Ravi Basrur will take charge of the music. Vasudev Munneppagari is the dialogue writer and M Prabharan will design the settings. It will release in five regional languages - Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. However, the makers have yet to announce the release date.