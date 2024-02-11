Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:25 IST
Swayambhu: Samyuktha Preps For Nikhil Siddhartha Led Pan-India Project, Polishes Horse-Riding Skills
Samyuktha was last seen is projects like Virupaksha and Devil: The British Secret Agent. She is currently prepping for pan-India film, Swayambhu.
Pan-India project, Swayambhu appears to be well under way. The latest update in this regard, is the preparations for the film. Being mounted as a period drama, it is only fitting then that leading lady Samyuktha Menon has thrown herself into horse-riding lessons.
Samyuktha Menon sharpens her horse-riding skills
Samyuktha Menon took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her horse riding lessons. The pictures were accompanied by a lengthy note detailing how the actress is always looking for challenges and is actually averse to staying in her comfort zone. Referring to her experience connecting with her horse as "spiritual", she articulated how she has taken each fall - literally and figuratively - as a "stepping stone", as opposed to a "hurdle".
Excerpts from her note read, "...As an actor, I am blessed to be able to experience different things on a daily basis. For my next movie, Swayambhu, I have been learning Horse Riding and trust me, it has been a spiritual and enriching journey. Being in harmony and synchrony with the Horse, looking deep into the Horse’s soul and make sure we are working together as a team is beautiful and liberating! I took each fall as a stepping stone and not as a hurdle..."
What is Swayambhu about?
Not much is known about the exact premise of Swayambhu. The film, a period drama, follows the story of an emperor who established a golden age in history. The Swayambhu will star Samyuktha Menon opposite Nikhil Siddhartha.
The film is being helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari and Aadhitya Bahudhanam. The script for the film has been penned by the director duo alongside Vasudev Muneppagari. The film is being produced by Bhuvan Sagar.
Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:25 IST
