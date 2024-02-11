Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Swayambhu: Samyuktha Preps For Nikhil Siddhartha Led Pan-India Project, Polishes Horse-Riding Skills

Samyuktha was last seen is projects like Virupaksha and Devil: The British Secret Agent. She is currently prepping for pan-India film, Swayambhu.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samyuktha Menon
Samyuktha Menon | Image:iamsamyuktha_/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pan-India project, Swayambhu appears to be well under way. The latest update in this regard, is the preparations for the film. Being mounted as a period drama, it is only fitting then that leading lady Samyuktha Menon has thrown herself into horse-riding lessons.

Advertisement

Samyuktha Menon sharpens her horse-riding skills


Samyuktha Menon took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her horse riding lessons. The pictures were accompanied by a lengthy note detailing how the actress is always looking for challenges and is actually averse to staying in her comfort zone. Referring to her experience connecting with her horse as "spiritual", she articulated how she has taken each fall - literally and figuratively - as a "stepping stone", as opposed to a "hurdle". 

Advertisement


Excerpts from her note read, "...As an actor, I am blessed to be able to experience different things on a daily basis. For my next movie, Swayambhu, I have been learning Horse Riding and trust me, it has been a spiritual and enriching journey. Being in harmony and synchrony with the Horse, looking deep into the Horse’s soul and make sure we are working together as a team is beautiful and liberating! I took each fall as a stepping stone and not as a hurdle..."

Advertisement

What is Swayambhu about?


Not much is known about the exact premise of Swayambhu. The film, a period drama, follows the story of an emperor who established a golden age in history. The Swayambhu will star Samyuktha Menon opposite Nikhil Siddhartha.

Advertisement

The film is being helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari and Aadhitya Bahudhanam. The script for the film has been penned by the director duo alongside Vasudev Muneppagari. The film is being produced by Bhuvan Sagar. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos21 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories27 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement