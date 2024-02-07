Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Team Devara Wishes A Speedy Recovery To Saif Ali Khan: Can't Wait For Your Comeback

Saif Ali Khan is all set to make his Telugu debut with the Jr NTR starrer film Devara. The actor had to take a break after he injured his triceps.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Saif Ali Khan who recently underwent a minor surgery receieved a shoutout from his upcoming film Devara team on Tuesday. The film's official X handle wrote a note for the Bollywood star, wishing him a speedy recovery.

What did team Devara wish Saif Ali Khan?

On January 23, team Devara took to their official X handle and wrote, “Wishing you a Speedy recovery, Saif sir! Get well soon. Can't wait for your comeback on the sets.”

What happened to Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan underwent tricep surgery for an old injury that reportedly got triggered while performing an action sequence for the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara. The actor was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and was even seen waving at his fans.

The actor, after recovery, will soon join the sets of the Koratala Siva directorial film. Devara will mark the Telugu debut of both actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film, starring RRR's famed actor Jr NTR is said to be a period drama. With high VFX promises, the film is set to hit the screens on April 05. 

What more do we know about Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film?

Saif Ali Khan, who has played antagonist in films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush among others, will once again be seen in the villain's role opposite Telugu star Jr NTR. According to the film's producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara is going to have the best VFX works and a promising underwater seen, something that has never happened before in Indian cinema. The film producer has called Devara's VFX better than the award-winning British series Game Of Thrones.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:53 IST

