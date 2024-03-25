×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Team RRR Marks 2 Years of SS Rajamouli Film: 2 Storms, 2 Together Shook The World

The film earned over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office and went on to become the first Indian feature film production to bring home an Oscar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RRR poster
RRR poster | Image:RRR Movie/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The team of RRR on Monday marked two years of the blockbuster film's release, calling the SS Rajamouli directorial "the most celebrated film" in Indian cinema. Released on March 25, 2022, RRR followed a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR - in the 1920s.

The film, a global sensation, also launched Ram Charan and Jr NTR as pan-India faces. Owing to the film's big success, both Telugu stars are now known worldwide.

Advertisement
Ram Charan in a still from RRR | Image: RRR Movie/X

When RRR 'shook the world'

The film earned over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office and went on to become the first Indian feature film production to bring home an Oscar, the best original song trophy for its Telugu track Naatu Naatu. The official X page of "RRR" shared a still from the movie to mark its second release anniversary.

Advertisement

"Two years, two storms, two together shook the world!! #RRRMovie," read the caption of the post featuring Charan and Jr NTR. DVV Entertainment, the production house behind the film, also shared a post on social media. "Two years for the most celebrated film ever in Indian Cinema. #RRRMovie," the banner wrote on X.

Advertisement

RRR gets stage adaptation

Rajamouli recently attended a special screening of RRR in Japan. According to the filmmaker's previous posts on X, the film has been adapted as a musical by the 110-year-old Takarazuka Revue Company, a Japanese all-female musical theatre troupe.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking at the one of the film's screenings in Japan, Rajamouli hinted that a sequel to RRR may be made in future.  “I have ideas but I can't share with you at this point of time,” the Baahubali director shared as he addressed his Japanese fans.


 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Full Schedule

a few seconds ago
Sriti Jha

Sriti Is 'Scared' Of Holi

2 minutes ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has once again reiterated its claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Absurd Claim

4 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'Hates' Holi

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Rohit's DRS call

14 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini's Holi

17 minutes ago
Rana Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Shares Rare Pic

17 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur

Vijay-Mrunal Ring In Holi

18 minutes ago
Bachchan's celebrate Holi

Aish Skips Bachchan Holi?

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma on the right

Hardik celebrates Holi

21 minutes ago
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Trailer

Veer Savarkar Review

24 minutes ago
Bengaluru Water Crisis

Bengaluru Water Crisis

24 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate and Kangana Ranaut

Shrinate on Kangana

27 minutes ago
RRR poster

2 Years Of RRR

28 minutes ago
Chandrayaan-3 landing site to be called 'Shiv Shakti Point''

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Sit

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Raha's Viral Holi

41 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News19 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo