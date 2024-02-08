Updated January 9th, 2024 at 19:16 IST
If I get Lord Hanuman's power, will not let rapes happen in India: Teja Sajja
Actor Teja Sajja was present in the national capital for the promotion of his superhero film HanuMan. Talking to the media persons, Teja shared his view about getting power from Lord Hanuman.
Actor Teja Sajja, who is all geared up for the release of the superhero film 'HanuMan', asserted that with the divine power of Lord Hanuman, he envisions for the prevention of rape incidents in India.
Teja was present in the national capital for the promotion of the movie. He looked dapper in a black bandhgala kurta and white pyjama.
He said: "If I get Lord Hanuman's power, I will not let rapes happen in India."
The actor further shared: "In the movie, Lord Hanuman has given me strength. There are other things also in the film. You will get to know once you watch it. I have also got the speed."
Speaking about the VFX in the movie, Teja said: "This is live action film. Prasanth Varma sir has created a world. But, this is not a VFX oriented film."
"This is a story about a common man who has got the superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for the righteousness is the idea of this story," added the 29-year-old actor.
Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.
It is slated to release on January 12.
Published January 9th, 2024 at 19:16 IST
