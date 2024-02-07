Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:30 IST
Teja Sajja's HanuMan Beats Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu's Records Of Sankranthi Releases
Prasanth Varma's recently released movie HanuMan has achieved a new feat and has become the highest-grosser Sankranthi release of all time.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Prasanth Varma’s recently released film HanuMan has achieved a new feat. The movie has managed to enter the list of top 10 Hindi dubbed Telugu movies of all time and stand at No. 7. For the unversed, HanuMan is the only Telugu movie out of a sea of other Sankranthi releases that has positioned itself on the list. Separately, the film has also emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time.
Check out the list of highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed Telugu films
Baahubali 2 - ₹512 crore
RRR - ₹277 crore
Salaar - ₹153 crore
Saaho - ₹147 crore
Baahubali - ₹119 crore
Pushpa: The Rise - ₹108 crore
Hanuman - ₹44.5 crore (still running)
Karthikeya 2 - ₹34 crore
Radhe Shyam - ₹22.25 crore
Liger - ₹21.2 crore
Highest-grossing Telugu films to release on Sankranthi
HanuMan - ₹265 crore (Running)
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - ₹260 crore
WaltairVeerayya - ₹230 crore
SarileruNeekevvaru - ₹220 crore
Guntur Kaaram - ₹176 crore
KhaidiNo150 - ₹165
F2 - ₹130 crore
Veera Simha Reddy - ₹127 crore
More about HanuMan
HanuMan has been making waves both globally and domestically at the box office. Directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie has achieved a remarkable worldwide box office collection of Rs 250 crore on its 15th day. Despite being made on a modest budget of Rs 40 crore, critics have lauded the film for its portrayal of the classic superhero narrative of good versus evil with a touch of mythology.
Even on its 16th day, HanuMan continued to draw a massive audience with a footfall of 1 crore in theatres as per OdishaTV. The film has garnered widespread acclaim from movie enthusiasts across the nation, prompting the director to announce a sequel titled Jai Hanuman. The filmmaker shared that this sequel would serve as the second instalment in his ambitious cinematic universe.
In a recent interview with Republic, it was revealed that discussions are underway with a popular Bollywood actor to take on the lead role in the sequel.
Adding to the anticipation, Teja Sajja further hinted that he might have a role in Jai Hanuman and might reprise his character of Hanumantha from the original film. Furthermore, he disclosed that the central character in the sequel is Lord Hanuman and the narrative will revolve around one of his promises to Lord Rama.
