English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Teja Sajja Starrer HanuMan Gets A Sequel, Expected To Release In 2025

Building on the story of the first movie, the sequel of HanuMan will investigate the origins of how a regular young person becomes a superhero.

Republic Entertainment Desk
hanuman
hanuman | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prashanth Varma’s HanuMan debuted in theatres on 12 January. The film got a positive response at the box office and was praised for its VFX. At the end of the film, a sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer was also announced. 

Prashanth Varma reveals HanuMan sequel title 

HanuMan opened with the text Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe already hinting at the expansion of the film series. By the end of the movie, the makers made it clear that a sequel was already in the works. They also implied that the title of the film will be Jai Hanuman.  

The poster of Hanu-Man | Image: IMDb

 

Building on the story of the first movie, the sequel will investigate the origins of how a regular young person becomes a superhero. Rumors are circulating that Jai Hanuman's filming is almost finished, and Prashanth Varma is anticipated to focus more on Hanuman's role in the sequel. 

Despite the low budget of the first HanuMan, Prashanth Varma has made it clear that there won't be any cuts made to the sequel's budget, demonstrating his dedication to providing a top-notch cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Expansion of Prashanth Varma superhero universe

Apart from Jai Hanuman, Prashanth has revealed plans for a more extensive superhero universe, which will include 12 films. HanuMan is about an ordinary guy, who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable supervillain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil. 

Advertisement
Prashanth Varma's superhero universe kicked off with HanuMan | Image: Prashanth Varma/X

 

Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project. Teja said: "Being a part of Hanuman is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman.” “He takes on a formidable power monger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly.” 

Advertisement

Apart from Teja Sajja, the film's star cast also includes Amrita Iyer, Vinay Roy, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement