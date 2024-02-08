Advertisement

Prashanth Varma’s HanuMan debuted in theatres on 12 January. The film got a positive response at the box office and was praised for its VFX. At the end of the film, a sequel to the Teja Sajja starrer was also announced.

Prashanth Varma reveals HanuMan sequel title

HanuMan opened with the text Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe already hinting at the expansion of the film series. By the end of the movie, the makers made it clear that a sequel was already in the works. They also implied that the title of the film will be Jai Hanuman.

The poster of Hanu-Man | Image: IMDb

Building on the story of the first movie, the sequel will investigate the origins of how a regular young person becomes a superhero. Rumors are circulating that Jai Hanuman's filming is almost finished, and Prashanth Varma is anticipated to focus more on Hanuman's role in the sequel.

Despite the low budget of the first HanuMan, Prashanth Varma has made it clear that there won't be any cuts made to the sequel's budget, demonstrating his dedication to providing a top-notch cinematic experience.

Expansion of Prashanth Varma superhero universe

Apart from Jai Hanuman, Prashanth has revealed plans for a more extensive superhero universe, which will include 12 films. HanuMan is about an ordinary guy, who unexpectedly gains superpowers and discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable supervillain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil.

Prashanth Varma's superhero universe kicked off with HanuMan | Image: Prashanth Varma/X

Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project. Teja said: "Being a part of Hanuman is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman.” “He takes on a formidable power monger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly.”

Apart from Teja Sajja, the film's star cast also includes Amrita Iyer, Vinay Roy, and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar.