Manchu Manoj has been on a hiatus from the screen for a period of 4 years and counting now. 2024 however, is shaping up to be quite the milestone year for him. The actor welcomed his first child with second wife, Bhuma Mounika Reddy. The official announcement was made by the actor's sister, Lakshmi Manchu, in a coordinated post with the proud parents.

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy welcome baby girl



The Manchu family took to their social media handles to share an animated picture of a tiger coddling a newborn swaddled baby. This was followed by an animated picture of a family of four, taking a bike ride. The adjoining caption revealed how Manchu Manoj and wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The post also revealed that they have named her MM Puli.

The caption to the post read, "ANNOUNCEMENT And just like that, they are four! Blessed by the Gods, a little Goddess has arrived! We are thrilled to announce that Manoj and Mounika have welcomed their much-awaited baby girl. Dhairav is overjoyed as her big brother. Cherishing her nickname, we all lovingly call her ‘MM Puli’. May Lord Shiva’s blessings always be upon this complete family. Bless them with all your love (sic)!"

Bhuma Mounika Reddy, daughter of Members of the Legislative Assembly Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagi Reddy, has a son about 5 to 6 years old, from her previous marriage. Manchu Manoj, too, was previously married to Pranathi Reddy. They divorced in 2019.

When Manchu Manoj announced pregnancy with second wife Bhuma

Back in December 2023, Manchu Manoj posted a picture of his late mother-in-law, Shobha Nagi Reddy. The caption to the post was fashioned in a manner which announced how both sets of parents were to set to become grandparents.

The post also carried a family picture featuring Manoj, Bhuma and their son.