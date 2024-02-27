Updated February 27th, 2024 at 20:15 IST
Telugu Actor Sowmya Janu Manhandles Traffic Cop, Hurls Abuses After Being Stopped For Rule Violation
A viral video of Sowmya Janu showed her being stopped from taking a wrong route. However, she lost her calm and manhandled the traffic cop.
Telugu actress Sowmya Janu found herself embroiled in a controversy after she manhandled a traffic cop and hurled abuses at him when he tried to stop her from driving on the wrong route in Banjara Hills area in Hyderabad. Sowmya, who was driving a Jaguar car, fought with a traffic home guard at Banjara Hills, who advised her not to drive on the wrong route and asked her to go back. The video from the time has gone viral on social media. In the clip, people in the streets could be seen talking to a seemingly aggressive Sowmya in an attempt to calm her down.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 20:15 IST
