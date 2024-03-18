Advertisement

Earlier on March 18, news broke of singer Mangli having been involved in what was being made out to be a rather serious car accident. Since then, the internet has been abuzz speculating over her health. The singer and actress has shared an update on the same.

Mangli shares health update



Mangli took to her Instagram handle to share a written note clarifying the state of her overall health. She confirmed the news of the accident, describing it as "minor". She further asked her well wishers to not blindly trust the rumours doing the rounds of the internet. The caption to her post read, "Dear All, I am safe and sound. It was an unforeseen minor accident that took place a couple of days ago. Kindly don’t believe the rumors being spread. Thanks for your love and concern!"

Advertisement



As per reports, the accident in question took place in Tondupally located in Shamshabad limits. A heavy vehicle allegedly crashed into a car seating Mangli and her friends, who were on their way back from the MMA Super Singer party. All affected were shifted to a nearby hospital by the police where they are being treated for their injuries.

Advertisement

Who is Mangli?



Mangli is best know for her melodious voice featured in several Telugu language hits. Belonging to a Banjara community, Mangli holds a diploma in Carnatic music from SV University. As a matter of fact, her lineage has been musically inclined, her father being the one who nudged her towards the performing arts right from a young age.

Advertisement



She started her career as an anchor, her first big break being in 2013 when she was invited as a guest to a Telugu news channel's Dussera special show Dhoom Dhaam. She made her acting debut in 2020 with Swecha followed by stints in films Guvva Gorinka and Maestro. She has voiced songs like Ramuloo Ramulaa, Jwala Reddy, Ra Ra Rakkama and Zinda Banda among others.