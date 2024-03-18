Advertisement

Satyavathi Rathod, popularly known as Mangli, met with a car accident on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway on late Friday, March 15. The Telugu playback singer, accompanied by two people, sustained minor injuries, according to reports.

For the unversed, Mangli is an Indian playback singer, television presenter, and actress known for her hit tracks, including Oo Anthiya Oo Oo Anthiya from the movie Pushpa: The Rise (Kannanda version).

(A file photo of Mangli | Image: Instagram)

How did the accident take place?

According to reports, the accident took place near Tondupally in Shamshabad limits, where a heavy vehicle (DCM) reportedly crashed into their car. Police shifted the singer and her friends to a nearby hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. Mangli, along with two acquaintances, was returning from the MAA Super Singer party in Shamshabad.

Police have filed a case under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is underway.

(A file photo of Mangli | Image: Instagram)

Who is Mangli?

Born in a Banjara community, she earned her diploma in Carnatic Music from SV University. The singer's father, a music enthusiast, encouraged her to become a singer from a young age. Later, Mangli moved to Hyderabad and Bengaluru where she began her career as an anchor.

(A file photo of Mangli | Image: Instagram)

She got her first break in 2013 when she was invited as a guest on the Telugu News channel for a Dasara festival special show called Dhoom Dham. In 2020, she made her acting debut with Swecha and went on to star in two films - Guvva Gorinka and Maestro. She has lent her voice to several hit tracks such as Ramuloo Ramulaa, Jwala Reddy, Ra Ra Rakkamma, Ooru Palletooru, Emanti Nabayaa and Zinda Banda among others.