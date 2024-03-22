Advertisement

Thandel has been one of the most-anticipated films of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi this year. The makers have been continuously shooting for the film for the last few months. Recently, a set of photos of the actors and producers from the film's sets was dropped on the internet.

Actor Naga Chaitanya with producer Allu Aravind on the sets of Thandel in Hyderabad | Image credit: Thandel The Movie/X

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi on the sets of Thandel

On March 22, the official X handle of the film Thandel dropped five photos featuring actors Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, producer Allu Aravind, and other crew members on the sets of Thandel.

In one of the photos, actor Naga Chaitanya can be seen describing something to producer Allu Aravind. Another photo featured Sai Pallavi holding a baby girl. The third photo showed filmmaker Madhoo explaining a sequence to the lead actor. In the fourth photo, Naga Chaitanya and Madhoo can be seen having a fun conversation with their crew member. The final photo showed actress Sai Pallavi reading and highlighting her lines, while filmmaker Madhoo sat beside her.

Sai Pallavi and Chandoo Mondeti on the sets of Thandel in Hyderabad | Image credit: Thandel The Movie/X

What do we know about Thandel?

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is touted to be a rustic love story with patriotic elements. The film is presently being shot in Hyderabad. It is being bankrolled by the production banner Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun's father and popular producer Allu Aravind will be presenting the film.