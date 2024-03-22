Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:04 IST
Thandel: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Plan, Rehearse On The Set Of Chandoo Mondeti Film - See Photos
Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is touted to be a rustic love story with patriotic elements attached to the storyline. It stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai.
Thandel has been one of the most-anticipated films of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi this year. The makers have been continuously shooting for the film for the last few months. Recently, a set of photos of the actors and producers from the film's sets was dropped on the internet.
Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi on the sets of Thandel
On March 22, the official X handle of the film Thandel dropped five photos featuring actors Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, producer Allu Aravind, and other crew members on the sets of Thandel.
In one of the photos, actor Naga Chaitanya can be seen describing something to producer Allu Aravind. Another photo featured Sai Pallavi holding a baby girl. The third photo showed filmmaker Madhoo explaining a sequence to the lead actor. In the fourth photo, Naga Chaitanya and Madhoo can be seen having a fun conversation with their crew member. The final photo showed actress Sai Pallavi reading and highlighting her lines, while filmmaker Madhoo sat beside her.
What do we know about Thandel?
Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is touted to be a rustic love story with patriotic elements. The film is presently being shot in Hyderabad. It is being bankrolled by the production banner Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun's father and popular producer Allu Aravind will be presenting the film.
