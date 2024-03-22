×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Thandel: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi Plan, Rehearse On The Set Of Chandoo Mondeti Film - See Photos

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is touted to be a rustic love story with patriotic elements attached to the storyline. It stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi | Image:Thandel The Movie/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thandel has been one of the most-anticipated films of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi this year. The makers have been continuously shooting for the film for the last few months. Recently, a set of photos of the actors and producers from the film's sets was dropped on the internet.

Actor Naga Chaitanya with producer Allu Aravind on the sets of Thandel in Hyderabad | Image credit: Thandel The Movie/X

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi on the sets of Thandel

On March 22, the official X handle of the film Thandel dropped five photos featuring actors Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, producer Allu Aravind, and other crew members on the sets of Thandel.

In one of the photos, actor Naga Chaitanya can be seen describing something to producer Allu Aravind. Another photo featured Sai Pallavi holding a baby girl. The third photo showed filmmaker Madhoo explaining a sequence to the lead actor. In the fourth photo, Naga Chaitanya and Madhoo can be seen having a fun conversation with their crew member. The final photo showed actress Sai Pallavi reading and highlighting her lines, while filmmaker Madhoo sat beside her.

Sai Pallavi and Chandoo Mondeti on the sets of Thandel in Hyderabad | Image credit: Thandel The Movie/X

What do we know about Thandel?

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is touted to be a rustic love story with patriotic elements. The film is presently being shot in Hyderabad. It is being bankrolled by the production banner Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun's father and popular producer Allu Aravind will be presenting the film. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of a gun.

J'Khand Bank Robbery

a few seconds ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

a few seconds ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

a few seconds ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

6 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

7 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

12 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

12 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

13 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

17 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

17 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

18 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

19 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

20 minutes ago
[4:24 PM, 3/22/2024] Amrit: sure sir noted [4:27 PM, 3/22/2024] Arnav Sir Republic: In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

21 minutes ago
Disney

Disney Castles

21 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Gujarat fabrics

Fabrics Of Gujarat

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Statistics

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo