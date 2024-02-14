English
Thandel Stars Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi Drop A Special Valentine's Day Surprise For Their Fans

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Thandel. Recently, the actors dropped a love-filled video on Valentine's Day.

Thandel
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Thandel. The film has been garnering immense attention among fans for its storyline and star cast. Adding to the excitement, Naga Chaitanya recently shared a love-filled video with Sai Pallavi on his social media handle on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

 

Naga Chaitanya drops romantic video with Sai Pallavi

Naga Chaitanya took to his social media handle to recreate his iconic dialogue from the teaser of Thandel along with Sai Pallavi. The highlight of the video was that both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi were poles apart but still managed to share a frame to wish their loved ones a Happy Valentine's Day.

In the video, Naga Chaitanya delivered all the dialogues while Sai Pallavi was left overwhelmed. Sharing the video, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Thrilled with the response for the #Thandel glimpse .. was also heartwarming to see so many of you make your own reels on it .. @Sai_Pallavi92 and I decided to make our own :) celebrate love everyday ! Happy Valentine’s Day from Team #Thandel." This video on Valentine's Day has gone on the internet.

When will Thandel hit the big screens?

Thandel featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles in directed by Chandoo Mondeti. As per recent reports, Thandel will release in theatres in October 2024. There are chances that the Naga Chaitanya starrer might hit the big screens on October 10, 2024 during the occasion of Dussehra. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports. 

