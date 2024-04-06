Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer The Family Star hit the theatres on April 5 globally. The film opened to mixed reviews. On its opening day, the film directed by Parasuram, earned a total of ₹5.75 crores, which is almost ₹4 crores less than Vijay Deverakonda's previous release Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

How much did The Family Star earn?

According to the early estimates of Sacnilk, the Telugu film has earned around ₹5.75 crores on its opening day. This is less than Vijay's previous films Kushi (2023) and Liger (2022). While Kushi opened to ₹16 crores, Liger minted ₹33.12 crores on its first day. Both the films were flops at the box office.

Meanwhile, for Mrunal Thakur, it is her third Telugu film after Sita Ramam (2022) and Hin Nanna (2023). Her debut Telugu film starring Dulquer Salmaan opened to ₹5.25 crores. Meanwhile, Hi Nanna earned ₹4.9 crores. Both her Telugu films were massive hits at the box office. They were also top watches on OTT after their streaming debut post-theatrical run. If The Family Star fails to recreate the magic, this will be Mrunal's first flop in the Telugu language, while the third consecutive flop for actor Vijay Deverakonda.

What more do we know about The Family Star?

The Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla, is a tale of love and family relationships. The story revolves around a young man named Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda) portraying him as the family man. Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, the film also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, Rohini Hattangadi, and Vasuki among others.