Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, will debut in theatres on April 5. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film on Monday, March 4. It introduced the characters of the two lead actors and set a promising tone for the movie.

More about The Family Star

Shot against the backdrop of Hyderabad, The Family Star is a musical brilliance of Gopi Sundar, while Dil Raju assumes the role of producer. It is set to grace the screens worldwide on April 5th, 2024, with high expectations riding on Vijay Deverakonda, who is eager to bounce back from recent box-office failures.

Earlier in February, Vijay took to social media to share the film's poster and announce its release date. The journey of The Family Star began in June last year, as shared by Mrunal Thakur, who expressed excitement about collaborating with Sri Venkateswara Creations for the first time and starring alongside Vijay.