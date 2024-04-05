Updated April 5th, 2024 at 10:29 IST
The Girlfriend: Makers Share Special Posters Of Rashmika Mandanna On Her Birthday
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to star in and as The Girlfriend bankrolled by Allu Aravind under the banner Geetha Arts.
Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 28th birthday today. On the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming pan-India film The Girlfriend shared two special posters of the actresss. The film will release in five languages – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
Rashmika in and as The Girlfriend
On April 5, Rashmika Mandanna's posters from the film The Girlfriend was unveiled. The official X handle of the production house Geetha Arts shared two posters of the actress from what looked like a college set up.
Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday.”
