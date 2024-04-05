The Girlfriend: Makers Share Special Posters Of Rashmika Mandanna On Her Birthday

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 28th birthday today. On the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming pan-India film The Girlfriend shared two special posters of the actresss. The film will release in five languages – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

On April 5, Rashmika Mandanna's posters from the film The Girlfriend was unveiled. The official X handle of the production house Geetha Arts shared two posters of the actress from what looked like a college set up.

Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday.”