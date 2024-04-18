Advertisement

Prabhas, who is one of the busiest actors in the country, is currently gearing up for a series of exciting projects. After filming for Kalki 2898 AD, he dived straight into the sets of The Raja Saab, a Telugu horror-comedy. As the actor started filming for the project, a video of him from the set surfaced online on Thursday.

Prabhas’ new look from The Raja Saab set

In the leaked video from the set, Prabhas can be seen entering and moving across a room, but not before pausing to say hello to a familiar face. A person is seen hugging him in the footage, and another is seen shaking his hand. Prabhas is seen in the video sporting a cropped beard and a white shirt with a cap over his long hair.

Vintage Rebel is Back! ❤️‍🔥



Darling #Prabhas Latest !! 😍#TheRajaSaab #RajaSaab

In a conversation with M9News, Vishwa Prasad, the producer for The Raja Saab, opened up about what audiences could expect from the Maruthi-helmed horror-comedy. The producer assured fans that the film, owing to its heavy dosage of high-quality VFX, was set to be a 'visual treat'.

Not just this, he also revealed that more than half the film has already been shot. The Raja Saab is slated for a Sankranti release next year, if all goes according to plan. The film promises to showcase Prabhas in a local, massy avatar, a departure from his recent global stardom after the Baahubali franchise.

More about The Raja Saab

Written and directed by Maruthi, known for his comedy hits like Bale Bale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu, The Raja Saab marks a significant opportunity for the filmmaker to make a big splash. With Prabhas leading the pack and a talented ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Brahmanandam, expectations are high for this venture. Bankrolled by Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab also sees Thaman S onboard to compose the music.