Advertisement

Prabhas, who is one of the busiest actors in the country, is currently gearing up for a series of exciting projects. After the much-anticipated release of Kalki 2898 AD, he will dive straight into the promotion of The Raja Saab, a Telugu horror-comedy. The film is currently in production and is already done with half of the filming.

The Raja Saab makers share inside details about Prabhas starrer

In a conversation with M9News, Vishwa Prasad, the producer of The Raja Saab, talked about the production of the movie. He shared that the film would be a great visual treat due to the great use of excellent VFX. The production crew is working hard to guarantee that the movie's visual effects are of the highest quality. Vishwa Prasad also expressed confidence that the audience will be astounded and stunned by the tremendous stuff they had prepared.

The Raja Saab poster

The producer also stated that over half of the film has been shot, and fans may expect further updates once Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD hits theaters. Furthermore, it was reported that because director Maruthi and music composer Thaman had already worked together before to The Raja Saab, this time they would do something exceptional with the songs in the film, showing the full extent of their talent.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi Dasari, mostly known as just Maruthi, whose credits include horror-comedy Prema Katha Chitram (2013), romantic comedy Mahanubhavudu (2017) and comedy-drama Prati Roju Pandage (2019), as per Variety, a US-based media outlet. The film will be released in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Prabhas collaborates with Maruthi for The Raja Saab

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in the action thriller film Salaar -Part 1: Ceasefire which received a good response from the audience. He will be next seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite actor Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit in his kitty.

(with inputs from ANI)