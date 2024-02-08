English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 01:03 IST

The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

The Raja Saab Producer Vishwa Prasad said the audience will be amazed and shocked if they see the content we have of Prabhas starrer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas on his moniker
Prabhas on his moniker | Image:Prabhas Fan Page/Instagram
Prabhas, who is busy with Kalki 2898 AD, will be next seen in The Raja Saab. Now, during the promotions of Ravi Teja's Eagle, the producer Vishwa Prasad was asked about how Prabhas' next film is shaping. The producer didn't hold back and made sure to tease the fans with the interesting updates.

The Raja Saab is an upcoming romantic horror drama co-starring  Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Malavika Mohanan, in pivotal roles.

The Raja Saab: ప్రభాస్ మూవీలో లెజెండరీ యాక్టర్.. థియేటర్లు పగిలిపోవాల్సిందే! | Brahmanandam Key Role In Prabhas and Maruthi The Raja Saab Movie - Telugu Filmibeat
(A poster of The Raja Saab | Image: Instagram)

The Raja Saab is going is going to rich VFX

The producer started by sharing that they are done with 40-45 per cent of the shoot and added that the audience will be "amazed and shocked" if they see the content we have of The Raja Saab. Speaking about the VFX for the film, he revealed that it will be a huge visual wonder with a "very huge portion" involving VFX.

2 decades of Prabhas: 5 reasons why he is loved and unparallel rising king of Indian Cinema | PINKVILLA
(A file photo of Prabhas | Image: Instagram)

"We are taking significant care regarding the VFX," he concluded.

More about The Raja Saab

The producer also opened up about the music of the film and said that director Maruthi will be bringing out the best in Thaman. "Maruthi has already worked with Thaman before but he will bring out the true potential of the music director in the Raja Saab. The film will have extraordinary songs for sure," he added. The producer said there were several other surprises and the team would announce at the right time. The filming will be completed by the end of the year and the decision on the release date will be taken as per the availability of the slots.

Prabhas Opens Up About What Inspired Him To Enter The Acting Industry
(A file photo of Prabhas | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.  The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the titular role.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

