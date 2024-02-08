Advertisement

Prabhas, who is busy with Kalki 2898 AD, will be next seen in The Raja Saab. Now, during the promotions of Ravi Teja's Eagle, the producer Vishwa Prasad was asked about how Prabhas' next film is shaping. The producer didn't hold back and made sure to tease the fans with the interesting updates.

The Raja Saab is an upcoming romantic horror drama co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Malavika Mohanan, in pivotal roles.

The Raja Saab is going is going to rich VFX

The producer started by sharing that they are done with 40-45 per cent of the shoot and added that the audience will be "amazed and shocked" if they see the content we have of The Raja Saab. Speaking about the VFX for the film, he revealed that it will be a huge visual wonder with a "very huge portion" involving VFX.

"We are taking significant care regarding the VFX," he concluded.

More about The Raja Saab

The producer also opened up about the music of the film and said that director Maruthi will be bringing out the best in Thaman. "Maruthi has already worked with Thaman before but he will bring out the true potential of the music director in the Raja Saab. The film will have extraordinary songs for sure," he added. The producer said there were several other surprises and the team would announce at the right time. The filming will be completed by the end of the year and the decision on the release date will be taken as per the availability of the slots.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the titular role.

