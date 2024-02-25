Advertisement

Lately, several low-budget films from the South have been making too much noise in the states they are produced in and across India for their unique, refreshing concepts. It's just been two months into 2024 and over 4 films have been lauded for their exceptional storyline. Let's take a look at these content-rich films that didn't need huge financial backing.

1. HanuMan

We are all aware of the success of Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan at the box office. The superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma, originally made in Telugu won several hearts not just in India but also globally. The film was made on a budget of just ₹16 crores and earned over ₹330 crores worldwide. The makers of the film have also promised a sequel to the superhero flick.

2. Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Another Telugu film that was released this year and became an audience favourite was Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The film directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni received positive reviews from critics. Made on a budget of ₹6 crores, the film collected over ₹7 crores in the very first week of its release. Ambajipeta Marriage Band revolves around caste oppression, and the director was applauded for his realistic presentation.

3. Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam film directed by Chidambaram. The film inspired by a true event revolves around a group of 11 friends, each with a unique and unmissable trait. How they show their bond at the time of crisis during one of their trips and how they make use of their traits during the situation is the rest of the film. Manjummel Boys has opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences with many calling it "film of the year." Owing to good word of mouth, the screening for the film has been increased. Made on a budget of ₹5 crores, the film has already earned a total of ₹10.8 crores with 3.3 crores on day 1, ₹3.35 crores on day 2 and ₹4.25 crores on day 3.

4. Sundaram Master

Sundaram Master revolves around a School master Sundar who becomes an English teacher in a remote village called Miryala Metta, helping people of all ages learn English. The film directed by Kalyan Santhosh has opened to positive reviews with 8.7 ratings on IMDb out of 10. It released in theatres on February 23.