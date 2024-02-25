English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

These Small-Budget South Films Stole The Limelight At Box Office, Beating Big Star Films

It has been just two months into 2024 and a number of small budget South films have made headlines for their unique and refreshing concepts.

Republic Entertainment Desk
South Films
South Films | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lately, several low-budget films from the South have been making too much noise in the states they are produced in and across India for their unique, refreshing concepts. It's just been two months into 2024 and over 4 films have been lauded for their exceptional storyline. Let's take a look at these content-rich films that didn't need huge financial backing.

1. HanuMan

We are all aware of the success of Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan at the box office. The superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma, originally made in Telugu won several hearts not just in India but also globally. The film was made on a budget of just ₹16 crores and earned over ₹330 crores worldwide. The makers of the film have also promised a sequel to the superhero flick.

2. Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Another Telugu film that was released this year and became an audience favourite was Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The film directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni received positive reviews from critics. Made on a budget of ₹6 crores, the film collected over ₹7 crores in the very first week of its release. Ambajipeta Marriage Band revolves around caste oppression, and the director was applauded for his realistic presentation.

Advertisement

3. Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam film directed by Chidambaram. The film inspired by a true event revolves around a group of 11 friends, each with a unique and unmissable trait. How they show their bond at the time of crisis during one of their trips and how they make use of their traits during the situation is the rest of the film. Manjummel Boys has opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences with many calling it "film of the year." Owing to good word of mouth, the screening for the film has been increased. Made on a budget of ₹5 crores, the film has already earned a total of ₹10.8 crores with 3.3 crores on day 1, ₹3.35 crores on day 2 and ₹4.25 crores on day 3.

4. Sundaram Master

Sundaram Master revolves around a School master Sundar who becomes an English teacher in a remote village called Miryala Metta, helping people of all ages learn English. The film directed by Kalyan Santhosh has opened to positive reviews with 8.7 ratings on IMDb out of 10. It released in theatres on February 23.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI beats GG by 5 wickets

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo