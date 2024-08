Published 07:37 IST, August 22nd 2024

Tillu Square Actor Stokes Arshad Warsi Vs Prabhas Feud But Deletes Post Later: In Tollywood We...

After Nani, Dil Raju and Sudheer Babu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has now criticised Arshad Warsi for calling Prabhas "joker" in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.