Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 3: Siddhu's Film Mints Over ₹68 Crore Worldwide

Tillu Square has been performing extremely well overseas as well. The movie earned ₹68.3 crore gross in just three days of its release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tillu Square
Tillu Square | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tillu Square, sequel to the film DJ Tillu, released in theatres on March 29. The movie is directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Naga Vamsi. Tillu Square opened to a great start at the box office and the first weekend of the film looked promising in theatres.

Tillu Square performs well on its first day at the box office

As per a report by Sacnilk, Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda earned ₹11.1 crore in India on its third day. Now, the total box office collection of the film stands at ₹32.55 crore in India. However, Tillu Square has been performing extremely well overseas as well. The movie earned ₹68.3 crore gross in just three days of its release.

 

Tillu Square's box office collection | Image: X

 

As the sequel to DJ Tillu is performing well at the box office, makers have decided to go ahead with the third installment of the film. Reportedly, the movie will be titled Tillu Cube. However, a confirmation is still awaited.

Siddu Jonnalagadda compares filming for Tillu Square to a war zone

The makers of Tillu Square had held a pre-release event for the film in Hyderabad. The same saw face of the film, Siddu Jonnalagadda, details why filming for a sequel is a tougher haul, owing to the added burden of living up to the audience's perception and expectations for the original. He said, "It was divine intervention that Ram Miriyala and Kasarla Shyam came on board for the Tillu franchise, I can’t imagine the film without the song and it deserves ample credit". Further speaking about the challenges that are usually involved in coming on board for a sequel, he added, "It has to be thematically engaging and equally surprising as the first. It was like going into a war zone."

Meanwhile, the first installment of the film featured Neha Shetty opposite Jonnalagadda. This time, Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead alongside Siddu in Tillu Square.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:07 IST

