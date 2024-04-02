Advertisement

Tillu Square, the sequel to the 2022 hit DJ Tillu, has turned out to be a box office success. Over the first weekend, the film starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran earned over ₹30 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk. On its opening day, Tillu Square minted ₹11 crore and maintained the same momentum throughout the weekend. On Day 2 and Day 3, the box office collections of the film were ₹10.25 crore and ₹11.1 crore, respectively. While fans are certain that the film will pass the crucial Monday test, let us check it out ourselves.

Tillu Square poster | Image: IMDb

Has Tillu Square passed the Monday test?

As per a report by Sacnilk, Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda earned ₹5.5 crore in India on its first Monday. Now, the total box office collection of the film stands at ₹38.05 crore in India. Tillu Square has been performing extremely well overseas as well. The movie earned ₹68.3 crore gross in just three days of its release. As the sequel to DJ Tillu is performing well at the box office, makers have decided to go ahead with the third installment of the film. Reportedly, the movie will be titled Tillu Cube. However, a confirmation is still awaited.

Tillu Square gives a stiff competition to Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama Aadujeevitham has collected a total of ₹35.55 crore nett in its five-day theatrical run in India. While The Goat Life is dominating the market in its home turf Kerala, Tillu Square is emerging as a sleeper hit due to Siddhu's fan base among the Telugu speaking audience. In just four days, the film managed to earn ₹38.05 crore in India, which is more than what Aadujeevitham collected during its four-day run in theatres. Now, it is crucial to witness how both the films will perform during its first week at the box office.