Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Title Of Nani's Next With Director Venu Yeldandi Confirmed By Producer Dil Raju

Several videos have surfaced on social media where Dil Raju can be seen sharing movie updates. During the event, he also announced the title of Nani's next.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nani
Nani | Image:Nani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dil Raju, a renowned producer, attended the teaser launch event of Love Me. At the event, Dil Raju shared several updates about his upcoming films. Dil Raju also confirmed the title of Nani's next project with Balagam fame Venu Yeldandi.

Dil Raju unveils the title of Nani's upcoming movie

Several videos have surfaced on social media wherein Dil Raju can be seen sharing movie updates with his fans. In one of the videos, Dil Raju revealed the title of Nani's upcoming film. The title of Nani and Venu Yeldandi's next movie is Yellamma. Nani had earlier said that he would love to join hands with Venu Yeldandi for his next and the collaboration was announced later. While the story and other details about Yellamma are under wraps, Dil Raju has already generated buzz around the project by announcing the title of the project.

Apart from Nani starrer Yellamma update, Dil Raju revealed that an update regarding Game Changer starring Ram Charan will be out on March 27. For the unversed, Ram Charan celebrates his birthday on March 27.

What's next for Nani?

Nani is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie will hit the big screens on August 29. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is touted to be a vigilante-superhero film written and directed by Vivek Athreya. Following that, Nani will start working on Nani32 with Sujeeth before getting to Yellamma. Nani recently delivered a super hit film Hi Nanna starring Mrunal Thakur opposite him. The movie was a commercial success and received positive responses from audiences and critics alike. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

