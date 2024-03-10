Advertisement

Vishwambhara starring Chiranjeevi is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The movie is directed by Vassishta Mallidi and will feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The shooting of Vishwambhara is currently going on in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, a new update about the Chiranjeevi starrer has emerged online.

Latest update regarding Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara

As per a report by 123Telugu, Trisha Krishnan will be playing a dual role in Vishwambhara starring Chiranjeevi. Trisha has already joined the sets of Vishwambhara and shot for some of the scene opposite Chiranjeevi. However, makers of Vishwambhara have not yet confirmed whether Trisha Krishnan will play a dual role or not. Apart from Trisha and Chiranjeevi, Vishwambhara will feature Surbhi, Ramya Pasupaleti, Isha Chawla, Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri and others in pivotal roles.

File photo of Trisha Krishnan | Image: X

All we need to know about Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for the film Vishwambhara with Vassistha Mallidi. While Esha Chawla plays a prominent role in the film, Ramya Pasupaleti, known for her role in Husharu, has also joined Esha on the Vishwambhara set. Chiranjeevi, who has had a string of box office flops, is reportedly looking for new-age scripts to connect with a younger audience.

Advertisement

Vishwambhara poster | Image: IMDb

Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, appears to be a project that will appeal to today's audiences. Meanwhile, UV Creations revealed a new poster, confirming that the film's production is progressing quickly. This tentpole film is being produced by Naga Vamsi and UV Creations, with music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The cinematography is handled by Chota K Naidu, with lyrics written by Chandrabose. Meanwhile, the film will be released on January 10, 2025.