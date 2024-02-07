Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

True Lover: Telugu Release Date for Manikandan's Romantic Drama Revealed

Telugu release of Manikandan's romantic drama Lover which has been named as True Lover is announced. Film stars Sri Gouri Priya opposite Manikandan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
True Lover
True Lover | Image:True Lover
The much-anticipated Telugu version of Manikandan's romantic drama film titled Lover is set to soon hit the silver screen. The Tamil film, for its Telugu version, has been officially named True Love. The lead cast of True Lover includes Sri Gouri Priya opposite Manikandan. The Prabhuram Vyas directorial is set to release date on February 16. The revelation follows the earlier announcement of the Tamil release date scheduled for February 9.

Director's insight on the True Love's theme


Director Prabhuram, in a recent interview, described his film as a film brimming with intense emotions. He stated, "Lover is about what goes into making a relationship work. It portrays the dynamics of a relationship between a man and a woman. Lover is a slightly serious film, with drama and intense emotions."

 


The teaser of the film provides a sneak peek into a narrative exploring complex relationships. The storyline delves into the college love story of Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, navigating challenges arising from ego clashes. The teaser hints at a nuanced portrayal of Manikandan's character as a controlling and toxic boyfriend, grappling with suspicions of infidelity. Sri Gouri's character, depicted as weary of the relationship, distances herself, triggering a journey of emotional turmoil and introspection.

The film is set to clash with Operation Valentine


True Lover is set to clash with Varun Tej's historical action thriller, Operation Valentine, on February 16. Apart from Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya, Kanna Ravi plays a crucial role. The film's cinematography is handled by Shreyaas Krishna, with Sean Roldan composing the music. Editing responsibilities lie with Barath Vikraman, and Rajkamal serves as the production designer. The movie is financially backed by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, promising a blend of romance, drama, and intense emotions.

 

 

The unveiling of the Telugu version's title and release date adds to the anticipation surrounding Manikandan's latest venture, promising audiences a captivating exploration of intricate relationships.
 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

