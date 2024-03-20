×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Dialogue Is Pawan Kalyan's Response To Those Mocking His Political Career

Pawan Kalyan is currently shuffling between his professional responsibilities and his political commitments. He will next be seen in film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh | Image:Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The long awaited teaser for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, was released by the makers on March 19. The actor can be seen essaying the role of a virtuous, upstanding police officer. A dialogue mouthed by the actor and politician in the teaser, has caught the attention of fans. Pawan Kalyan has now opened up about the same.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan hits back at his political detractors


At a recent political meet, Pawan Kalyan reflected on a dialogue from Ustaad Bhagat Singh that makes an indirect reference to the actor's Jana Sena party. For the unversed, the political symbol for the Jana Sena party is a glass. The dialogue in question asserts how a broken glass metaphorically carries more power. 

Advertisement


Elaborating on the same, Pawan Kalyan said, "In a film, there is a dialogue about glass...A character drops a glass onto the floor, and it will break into pieces. I will say that a glass becomes more powerful if it gets broken. I asked Harish Shankar why he penned such a dialogue. Harish informed me that a few were mocking me for my loss in the elections. He told the same dialogue to those making fun of me."

Advertisement

Harish Shankar insisted on including the dialogue


Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being directed by Harish Shankar. The actor revealed how the director was most insistent that the slightly controversial dialogue be included in the final cut. Pawan Kalyan recalls agreeing to Shankar's proposition, keeping in mind the fact that his fans do not appreciate him staying silent in the face of criticism.

Advertisement


He said, "I don’t like to use such dialogues in my films, but I said that dialogue as Harish Shankar was very particular about it. Harish Shankar told me that fans don’t like me being silent when someone takes a dig at me. I just said that dialogue as Harish wanted it to be part of the film very badly." Besides Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG in the pipeline. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

3 minutes ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

5 minutes ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

6 minutes ago
SHOCKING Theft at Mumbai Airport: Bengal Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh Cash, 78-yr-old Fountain Pen

mumbai airport

6 minutes ago
US World Trade Center

Smoke Billows Out

9 minutes ago
Jabalpur Man Wanting To Contest LS polls Pays Security Deposit Of Rs 25,000 In Coins

LS Polls

9 minutes ago
Travel with you girl gang

Vacation With Girl Gang

10 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

12 minutes ago
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Genetic Disorders

12 minutes ago
Celebrating The World Puppetry Day, The Magic of Storytelling

World Puppetry Day 2024

13 minutes ago
An Odisha shopkeeper died following a heated argument with a customer.

Odisha Shopkeeper Death

15 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Like Carnivals

15 minutes ago
Australian Music Festival 

Shigellosis in Australia

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Kejriwal Must Appear

20 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Pre-birthday Bash

24 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC 16 Muhurat Pics

27 minutes ago
Why Supreme Court Struck Down The Electoral Bonds Scheme: 5 Points

The Electoral Bond Mindma

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. 'Shoot Modi in The Skull': RJD Neta's Controversial Remark in INDI Meet

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo