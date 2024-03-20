Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:47 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Dialogue Is Pawan Kalyan's Response To Those Mocking His Political Career
Pawan Kalyan is currently shuffling between his professional responsibilities and his political commitments. He will next be seen in film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
Entertainment
- 2 min read
The long awaited teaser for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, was released by the makers on March 19. The actor can be seen essaying the role of a virtuous, upstanding police officer. A dialogue mouthed by the actor and politician in the teaser, has caught the attention of fans. Pawan Kalyan has now opened up about the same.
Pawan Kalyan hits back at his political detractors
At a recent political meet, Pawan Kalyan reflected on a dialogue from Ustaad Bhagat Singh that makes an indirect reference to the actor's Jana Sena party. For the unversed, the political symbol for the Jana Sena party is a glass. The dialogue in question asserts how a broken glass metaphorically carries more power.
Elaborating on the same, Pawan Kalyan said, "In a film, there is a dialogue about glass...A character drops a glass onto the floor, and it will break into pieces. I will say that a glass becomes more powerful if it gets broken. I asked Harish Shankar why he penned such a dialogue. Harish informed me that a few were mocking me for my loss in the elections. He told the same dialogue to those making fun of me."
Harish Shankar insisted on including the dialogue
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being directed by Harish Shankar. The actor revealed how the director was most insistent that the slightly controversial dialogue be included in the final cut. Pawan Kalyan recalls agreeing to Shankar's proposition, keeping in mind the fact that his fans do not appreciate him staying silent in the face of criticism.
He said, "I don’t like to use such dialogues in my films, but I said that dialogue as Harish Shankar was very particular about it. Harish Shankar told me that fans don’t like me being silent when someone takes a dig at me. I just said that dialogue as Harish wanted it to be part of the film very badly." Besides Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG in the pipeline.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:47 IST
