Varisu Director's Film With Shahid Kapoor Gets A Go Ahead After Former Denies Collab Rumours?

Advertisement

Director Vamshi Paidipally's last directorial film was Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Following the release of the film, it was rumoured that the filmmaker has approached Shahid Kapoor for a film. However, he had denied the news back then. Now, reports of Vamshi signing a film with Shahid has surfaced again.

Vamshi Paidipally signs Shahid Kapoor for his next?

As per a report by Aakashvaani, Vamshi Paidipally is currently gearing up for his upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor. It will reportedly be a bi-lingual film and Dil Raju will be backing the project. The report read, "After delivering a hit film with Vijay, Minimum Guarantee director, Vamsi Paidipally is now teaming up with Shahid Kapoor for Hindi and Telugu bi-lingual film. Dil Raju will produce the film."

Shahid Kapoor file photo | Image: IMDb

When Vamshi denied approaching Shahid Kapoor for a project

During an earlier interview, when Vamshi was asked if he approached Shahid Kapoor for his next project, the director said, "Thank you for asking, this is false news." When asked about his next film, Vamshi said, "It’s too early to talk about that yet; can’t reveal anything now. Will make an announcement when the time is right." Telugu 360 had also reported that Varisu director Vamshi is in talks with Shahid Kapoor for a pan-India movie that Dil Raju will produce. They had also claimed that the actor has agreed to work on the project.

Advertisement

Vamshi Paidipally file photo | Image: X

A look back at Vamshi Paidipally career so far?

Vamshi made his film debut with Munna, starring Prabhas and Ileana D'Cruz in 2007, followed by Brindavanam, starring Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal, in 2010. He went on to make films such as Yevadu and Oopiri, and in 2019 he won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. In 2023, he made his Tamil film debut with Varisu, starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

