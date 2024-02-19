Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 03:41 IST

Varun Tej Reveals What Made Him Not Marry Lavanya Tripathi In India

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot on November 1 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Tej recently opened up about the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi | Image:Instagram/varunkonidela7
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varun Tej who tied the knot with Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy recently shared what made him not choose a place in India. The actor who is gearing up for the release of his film Operation Valentine opposite Manushi Chillar, in a promotional interview talked in detail about his wedding.

Why did Varun Tej not tie the knot in India?

In the interview, Varun shared the reason and said if his wedding was to happen in India, his parents would have had to take on a lot of responsibilities. They would have been busy in handling the guests and wouldn't have enjoyed the wedding at all.

Citing this one reason, Varun said that to avoid a situation like this he chose to have a destination wedding where his family would enjoy the ceremony as a holiday and not have any stress. Varun's wedding which had a very limited guest was "cool", according to the actor.

What do we know about Varun-Lavanya wedding?

After being in a secret relationship for a while, Varun and Lavanya shared their relationship status with their fans with their engagement photos. Eventually, the actors tied the knot in November 2023 in Italy. After a dreamy destination wedding, the Konidela family hosted a grand reception party at their residence in Hyderabad. Later, the couple also travelled to Dehradun to celebrate the occasion with Lavanya's relatives.

Advertisement

What do we know about Operation Valentine?

Operation Valentine is an aerial action thriller film where both Varun and Manushi Chhillar play the roles of IAF officers. The film, after multiple delays is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 1. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 03:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

7 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

10 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

10 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

10 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

10 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

11 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun Tej Reveals What Made Him Not Marry Lavanya Tripathi In India

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Maisie Williams Reveals The Negative Impact Of Starring In GOT As A Kid

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Govt's 'Out-of-The-Box' Plan on MSP Sends Farmers Into Huddle

    Politics Newsan hour ago

  4. Divya Agarwal-Apurva Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Piyush Goyal Announces 5-Year MSP Agreement with Farmers on 5 New Crops

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo