Varun Tej is currently gearing up for the release of his film Matka. The film, directed by Karuna Kumar, is speculated to be a biopic of Ratan Khetri after the makers hinted that the film is based on real-life incidents. Khetri was a prominent figure in the world of "Matka" gambling.

Varun Tej's Matka is a biopic?

As per Gulte, Varun Tej's film Matka will revolve around the life of Ratan Khetri. The man gained the title of Matka due to his influence and control over the Matka gambling industry (a type of gambling that emerged in Mumbai in 1962) in India during the 1960s and 1980s. According to reports, Varun Tej will play the gambling king, and the story has been fictionalised for commercial purposes.

Varun Tej in Matka | Image: X

Who is Ratan Khetri?

Ratan Khetri, originally from Karachi, Pakistan, moved to Mumbai as a teenager and later became well-known for transforming the country's betting industry. Matka gambling or satta is a form of betting and lottery which originally involved betting on the opening and closing rates of cotton transmitted from the New York Cotton Exchange to the Bombay Cotton Exchange. The business peaked in the 1980s, but Khetri spent time in jail during the emergency. The Matka King passed away in 2020 after a long illness.

What more do we know about Varun Tej's Matka?

Varun Tej is set to undergo a massive makeover to step into the character of Ratan Khetri. A close source from the sets revealed Gulte, "When he heard the story of Ratan Khetri and his betting activities, he felt there was a scope for drama that could be brought to screen. It’s a new role for him, and he loved the way his character has been designed."

The actor has completed a few schedules for the film. Earlier, it was speculated that the film had been shelved, but recently during a promotional interview for Mission Majnu, Varun Tej dismissed the rumours.

