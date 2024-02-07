Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in romantic drama Kushi. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film saw the actor share screen space with long time friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor has only recently concluded filming for his Parasuram directorial, Family Star. The actor had halted work on Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD 12 to be a part of Family Star which also stars Mrunal Thakur. There is now an interesting update about the latter project which has been in the lurch for a while.

Important update on VD 12

VD 12 had barely begun its production before Vijay Deverakonda chose to prioritise Family Star, which is being helmed by Parasuram. With VD 12 left in the lurch for a sizeable time, rumours had been doing the rounds of the internet that the film had essentially been shelved. However, the news appears to be a hoax.



The film's PR team has now confirmed that VD 12 is very much on the cards. As a matter of fact, Vijay Deverakonda will be resuming shooting for the same, starting March of this year. Multiple reports also claim that the budget of the film stands at a whooping ₹100 crores. Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, VD 12, which is an espionage thriller, will be starring Sreeleela in the lead. Additionally, the music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay Deverakonda was recently on a break

Between his multiple work commitments, Vijay Deverakonda recently took a quick trip to Vietnam to celebrate the start of the year. His quiet trip however, also made the news, owing to speculations about him allegedly visiting the tourist destination with rumoured partner Rashmika Mandanna.

While there has been no official sighting of the two together in Vietnam, Rashmika too took a brief trip to the country, posting pictures from the same, which became the basis of the conjecture.