VD14: Vijay Deverakonda To Venture Into New Territory With Historical Period Drama, Poster Out

Vijay Deverakonda announced his two upcoming projects on the occasion of his 35th birthday. The actor is teaming up once again with director Rahul Sankrityan for his 14th movie, following their collaboration on Taxiwaala. He also shared the first look at his other upcoming movie with director Ravi Kiran Kola on Thursday, May 9.

What’s next for Vijay Deverakonda?

Taking to his X account, Vijay announced the news of VD14, along with a fresh movie poster. The film is described as a period-action drama set in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, with Mythri Movie Makers producing it. Alongside the poster, Vijay added a caption that read, “The Legend of the Cursed Land. Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial (sic).”

Vijay has yet another collaboration with producer Dil Raju and director Ravi Kiran Kola. Dubbed as #SVC59, it marks Deverakonda's first venture into the rural action genre. The poster, released on social media showcases the actor hued in all red, depicting blood. The actor shared the poster with a caption that read, "The blood on my hands is not of their death, but of my own rebirth' Ravi Kiran Kola X Vijay Deverakonda @SVC_official (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda’s last release was Family Star

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently receiving appreciation for Family Star. Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film revolves around Govardhan, a middle-class man devoted to his family's happiness. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.