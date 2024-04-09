Advertisement

Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi, who have previously collaborated on the 2019 film F2 and 2022 film F3, are all set to team up together for the third time, this time for a crime entertainer. On the occasion of Ugadi, the actor took to his official X handle to share a video teasing his third collaboration with Anil Ravipudi, giving a sneak peek into the movie's genre.

Venkatesh-Anil collaborate for the third time

Venkatesh Dagubbati shared a video, which teased his upcoming film with Anil Ravipudi. It had the text, "After back-to-back blockbusters, Victory Venkatesh and blockbuster hit machine Anil Ravipudi teaming up again for a victorious hattrick."

It further teased, "ex-cop, ex-girlfriend, excellent wife, this time coming up with an extraordinary triangular crime entertainer."

Advertisement

The video concluded with the text, "More exciting details to be revealed soon." The film will hit the theatres on Sankranti, in 2025.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Venkatesh captioned his post, "Back with Anil and the best team for something very EXciting. Happy Ugadi."

What do we know about Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi's previous collaborations?

Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi previously collaborated on F2: Fun and Frustration and F3, both written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Both the films were blockbuster hits at the box office with a collection of ₹140 crore and ₹135 crore, respectively.

