×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Venkatesh Daggubati-Anil Ravipudi Collaborate For The Third Time For Crime Entertainer, See Details

Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi's third film is said to be a crime entertainer. It will hit the theatres during Sankranti, 2025.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Venkatesh Daggubati
Venkatesh Daggubati | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi, who have previously collaborated on the 2019 film F2 and 2022 film F3, are all set to team up together for the third time, this time for a crime entertainer. On the occasion of Ugadi, the actor took to his official X handle to share a video teasing his third collaboration with Anil Ravipudi, giving a sneak peek into the movie's genre.

Venkatesh-Anil collaborate for the third time

Venkatesh Dagubbati shared a video, which teased his upcoming film with Anil Ravipudi. It had the text, "After back-to-back blockbusters, Victory Venkatesh and blockbuster hit machine Anil Ravipudi teaming up again for a victorious hattrick."

It further teased, "ex-cop, ex-girlfriend, excellent wife, this time coming up with an extraordinary triangular crime entertainer."

Advertisement

The video concluded with the text, "More exciting details to be revealed soon." The film will hit the theatres on Sankranti, in 2025.

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Venkatesh captioned his post, "Back with Anil and the best team for something very EXciting. Happy Ugadi."

What do we know about Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi's previous collaborations?

Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi previously collaborated on F2: Fun and Frustration and F3, both written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Both the films were blockbuster hits at the box office with a collection of ₹140 crore and ₹135 crore, respectively. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Narrative Wilts

11 minutes ago
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California

Man Sues 50 Women

12 minutes ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Relationship

12 minutes ago
Nobel Prize winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at the age of 94.

Peter Higgins Dies

13 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

14 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi On Her Struggle

14 minutes ago
Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip For 'Narcotics Test'

Bengaluru lawyer scam

17 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9.

Can BJP Make Dent in TN?

18 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen On Comeback

21 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

Karthik on Kuldeep

31 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Writes Dialogues

41 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Bhavnagar earthquake

41 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Deepfake Nude Menace

43 minutes ago
Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali On Working With Stars

an hour ago
Maidaan Screening

Maidaan Screening

an hour ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aditi On Working With SLB

an hour ago
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April

When Is Eid In India?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

    World6 hours ago

  3. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo