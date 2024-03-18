×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Venkatesh Daggubati Shares Cryptic Note About Happiness, Struggles After Back-to-back Flops

Venkatesh Daggubati was recently seen in the Sankranti release Saindhav. The film failed to impress the audience upon its release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:Saindhav
  2 min read
Venkatesh Daggubati, who is currently in the news for having married her daughter Hayavahini in Hyderabad, has grabbed people's attention for posting cryptic notes on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, Venkatesh Daggubati shared posts on struggles and happiness. The actor was recently seen in the Sankranthi release Saindhav.

Venkatesh's cryptic posts

Venkatesh Daggubati for the last few years has failed to keep the cash register ringing. His films Saindhav (2024), and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023) failed to impress the audience with disappointing box office numbers. With the recently released Saindhav not running in theatres for even a month, the actor has shared cryptic notes.

One of the quotes the actor shared on his Instagram stories was about Happiness, it read: "Happiness starts with you. Not with your relationships, not with your job, not with your money, now with your circumstances, but with you."

The veteran Telugu star shared another post on Sunday on struggles, which has now disappeared after completing the maximum 24-hour limit for a story on Instagram.

Which was Venkatesh's last hit film?

Venkatesh's last hit film was F3: Fun and Frustration (2022) which was the second installment of the famous franchise Fun and Frustration. Both films released in 2019 and 2022, respectively, turned out to be massive hits. The films starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, both films earned over ₹100 crore at the box office upon its release. 

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati's recent release Saindhav is available for streaming on Prime Video. 

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

