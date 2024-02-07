Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur Film Family Star To Lock Horns With Jr NTR's Devara At Box Office

Family Star, directed by Parsuram, stars actors Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film will mark Mrunal's third Telugu film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Devarakonda
Vijay Devarakonda | Image:Vijay Devarakonda/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The release date of Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Family Star is finally here. It seems like the Telugu film industry will witness yet another box-office showdown in April. Two big films Family Star and Devara will be seen locking horns at the box office.

Sharing the news, the producers wrote, “A blockbuster entertainment bonanza is on its way! 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟓𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 is your date to welcome our #FamilyStar into your hearts.”

