The release date of Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Family Star is finally here. It seems like the Telugu film industry will witness yet another box-office showdown in April. Two big films Family Star and Devara will be seen locking horns at the box office.

Sharing the news, the producers wrote, “A blockbuster entertainment bonanza is on its way! 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟓𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 is your date to welcome our #FamilyStar into your hearts.”