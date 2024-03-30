Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna frequently make news regarding their rumoured romantic relationship. However, the two stars have never acknowledged or denied these speculations to the media. For those who don't know, the duo have previously collaborated on movies such as Dear Comrade (2019) and Geetha Govindam (2018).

Vijay Deverakonda spills beans on his relationship status

Vijay was questioned about his "romantic relationships" in a recent interview as well. Choosing to ignore dating rumors involving Rashmika, he stated that he is in a relationship with his brother and parents instead.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor was questioned, "Is Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?" "Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we are all in a relationship," the actor responded. This came to light after the rumoured couple was sporting the same pink cap in their recent Instagram posts.

A few weeks back, Vijay used Instagram to promote his Rowdy Wear Business by wearing a pink cap with the phrase "Runnin. New York. #RWDY." The curiosity was heightened when Rashmika posted a photo of herself sporting the identical pink cap.

Advertisement

Rashmika has this to say about her dating rumours with Vijay

When asked to comment on the raucous rumours surrounding her alleged romantic involvement with Vijay, all Rashmika offered was a monosyllabic response, calling the conjecture "cute". For the unversed, early February saw rumours of the duo's reported engagement taking the internet by storm - these were, however, soon clarified to be untrue by the actor himself.

Advertisement

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay said, “I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year...” Vijay and Rashmika's relationship rumours began in 2018 when they worked together in the film Geetha Govindam. However, they never commented on their relationship and maintained secrecy.