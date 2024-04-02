Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Family Star. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, the actor made headlines for claiming that he does not wish to work with debutant directors. However, Vijay has provided a clarification for his above statement and revealed why he said so.

Vijay Deverakonda clarifies rumours

In an interview with Indiaglitz, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his perspective on collaborating with debutant directors, particularly from the Tamil film industry. Responding to questions about his approach to working with newcomers, Deverakonda candidly said, "I don't work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old because it's a huge challenge to take up when you come straight onto a set. It's a lot of pressure to handle a budget, to handle a scale."

Vijay Deverakonda file photo | Image: X

However, the actor was criticised for his remarks, following which he had to clarify his statement. During a press meet, Vijay explained, "Who will work with debutant actors if I lock debutant directors for my projects? New actors need them, and I am open to collaborating with them after a film, regardless of its box office performance." He further added, "I need to understand the director’s vision and expertise before committing to a project. Additionally, considering the substantial budgets of my films now, I have to be responsible and ensure I make informed decisions. Hence, I mentioned that I prefer directors with at least one movie under their belt, provided the script is compelling." With this clarification, netizens understood Vijay Deverakonda’s stance on working with debutant directors.

Has Vijay worked with debutant directors?

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the successful actors in the Tollywood. After debuting in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s rom-com movie Nuvvila, Vijay has been a part of many movies where he associated with debutant directors including successful movies like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Pelli Choopulu, to name a few.