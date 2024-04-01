×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Vijay Deverakonda Hits Back After Receiving Flak For Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa Song In Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star showcases the highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his film Family Star. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the movie will hit the big screen on April 5. At a pre-release event, the actors shared their experience of working on the movie and addressed the criticism surrounding the song in the film. 

Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls who question about extravagant song setup

The first song from the Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star - Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa was released by the makers recently. Composed by Gopi Sundar, the song has received flak for featuring extravagant setups and visuals for a story based on the life of a middle-class family. At the press event, a reporter asked Vijay about the same, which led to him snapping. 

An annoyed Vijay quipped, “I don’t understand, are people genuinely confused or are they just looking to troll us?” He shared the reason behind the same and clarified that the song is part of a dream sequence, which is not new to films. He clarified, “We have all grown up seeing lavish dream sequences in films. No one here is stupid enough to make a film where a hero asks the heroine to pay money for petrol (referring to a dialogue in the trailer) but has a lavish wedding.” However, the actor requested to watch the full movie before jumping to conclusions. 

Vijay Devarakonda and producer defend Family Star 

At the same event, Vijay told the reporters and the audience to have patience with the movie and not jump to conclusions. He reasoned that the protagonist could have easily done well in life and be in a position where he could afford to have a lavish wedding. Also opining on the matter, producer Dil Raju mentioned some comments he read online about the film. 

He referred to comments made by fans on Vijay’s character Govind wearing Birkenstock- a rather expensive brand of footwear. The producer claimed, “You can easily find dupes of everything designer for cheap now.” The film will see her being paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda on-screen, for the first time. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:14 IST

