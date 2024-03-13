Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Family Star. The Parasuram directorial has for long been plagued with rumours over a delay in release from its early April release date. The makers of the film now have a confirmation on the same.

Has Family Star been delayed?



The makers of Family Star have come out with a direct response to quell all queries hinting at a potential delay in release for their film. The official X handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations, has re-confirmed the date as April 5. The post reads, "April 5th. We welcome you to clear all your doubts with your family #FamilyStar"

Advertisement

April 5th.



We welcome you to clear all your doubts with your family 🤗❤️ #FamilyStar https://t.co/uK1AzRrsEU — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 13, 2024



For the unversed, the makers of Family Star had been eyeing a release on April 5, as soon as rumours began swirling about the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara postponing its release. No fresh release date has been fixed for Devara. As soon as confirmation came about the same, the makers of Family Star announced the slot as their chosen release date. Another film in contention for the date was Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, though an official release date for the same is yet to be confirmed.

What is Family Star about?

Not too long ago, the official teaser for Family Star was shared by the makers. The glimpse featured Vijay Deverakonda as a middle-class man complete with all the stereotypes. However, when it comes to protecting his family, he turns into an all-out mean machine embodying a rustic action hero.



Directed by Parasuram, the film will feature the never-before-seen pairing of Vijay and Mrunal. Besides the two, the film will also star Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Ravi Babu coupled with a cameo appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Family Star will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 5, 2024.