×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur Starrer Family Star To Stick To April Release, Confirm Makers

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's next film, Family Star, has been in the news off-late owing to speculations over a potential delay in release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Family Star
A still from Family Star | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Family Star. The Parasuram directorial has for long been plagued with rumours over a delay in release from its early April release date. The makers of the film now have a confirmation on the same.

 

 

Has Family Star been delayed?


The makers of Family Star have come out with a direct response to quell all queries hinting at a potential delay in release for their film. The official X handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations, has re-confirmed the date as April 5. The post reads, "April 5th. We welcome you to clear all your doubts with your family #FamilyStar"

Advertisement

 


For the unversed, the makers of Family Star had been eyeing a release on April 5, as soon as rumours began swirling about the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara postponing its release. No fresh release date has been fixed for Devara. As soon as confirmation came about the same, the makers of Family Star announced the slot as their chosen release date. Another film in contention for the date was Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, though an official release date for the same is yet to be confirmed.

What is Family Star about?

Not too long ago, the official teaser for Family Star was shared by the makers. The glimpse featured Vijay Deverakonda as a middle-class man complete with all the stereotypes. However, when it comes to protecting his family, he turns into an all-out mean machine embodying a rustic action hero.

 


Directed by Parasuram, the film will feature the never-before-seen pairing of Vijay and Mrunal. Besides the two, the film will also star Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Ravi Babu coupled with a cameo appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Family Star will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Munmum-Raj Engagement

3 minutes ago
One person was killed and two others injured when a transformer in a Patna court exploded.

Patna Transformer Explode

3 minutes ago
Apartments

Noida High-Rise Residents

7 minutes ago
Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak on markets

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

8 minutes ago
Car sales

Acko reports

8 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

11 minutes ago
Gallantry Awards 2024

Gallantry Awards 2024: Fu

13 minutes ago
Mumbai Coastal Road to Save USD 100 Million Per Year in Carbon Emissions

Coastal road

18 minutes ago
Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija

Pooja Bhatt On Judgement

21 minutes ago
Details on Electoral Bonds Will be Disclosed on Time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

CEC Rajiv Kumar

23 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan protest outside Indian Consulate in US

SFJ Targets ICCC Event

26 minutes ago
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.

Paytm FASTag validity

27 minutes ago
IPL

IPL amid water crisis

28 minutes ago
Editors Guild Condemns Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

UP Man Death Sentence

30 minutes ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

31 minutes ago
IPOs this week

Rungta Greentech IPO

36 minutes ago
Patna Blast

Transfomer Blast in Patna

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News2 hours ago

  2. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News3 hours ago

  3. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News3 hours ago

  4. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 4 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo