Vijay Deverakonda is currently reeling under the debacle of his last release, The Family Star. Directed by Parasuram, The Family Star saw Vijay abandon filming for Gowtham Tinnanuri's VD12 midway to take the project up. However, even Vijay and Mrunal Thakur's fresh pairing failed to pull audiences to theatres. Moving past this, the actor's next venture, now stands announced - VD14. It must be noted that the film marks Vijay's return to the supernatural genre after a gap of what appears to be a gap of more than 5 years. His last release in the genre, had been 2018 film Taxiwaala, helmed by the same director as that for VD14.

Vijay Deverakonda returns to horror with VD14



The official X handle of Mythri Movie Makers shared the first look from Vijay Deverakonda's next, tentatively titled VD14. The poster in question features what appears to be an ancient statue paced amid torrid sands. The poster simply reads, "The Legend of the Cursed Land" with '1854-1878' etched on the statue. Additional information that the poster gives away, is that the film - evidently a period drama considering the aforementioned era, is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Additionally, upon release, the film will be made available for viewing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The caption to the post reads, "Epics are not written, they are etched in the blood of heroes Presenting #VD14 - THE LEGEND OF THE CURSED LAND Happy Birthday, @TheDeverakonda Directed by @Rahul_Sankrityn Produced by @MythriOfficial" It is worth noting, that Taxiwaala and VD14, both share the same director, Sankrityan.

What else is in the works for Vijay Deverakonda?



Parasuram's The Family Star had a seamless run having seen through its release right after its film wrap. The same cannot be said for Gowtham Tinnanuri's VD12. The spy thriller, reportedly being mounted on a massive budget, was indefinitely put on hold by the actor as he opted to first film for The Family Star. At the time media reports were also suggesting that the film had been potentially shelved. However, VD12 appears to very much still be on the cards.

The production however, is going through another halt as the makers scramble to find a lead. While Sreeleela had initially been signed on for the project, she opted out of it, due to the hauled over dates. However, previous 123Telugu reports suggest that the actress may have warmed up to the film once again.