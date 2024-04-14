×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Vijay Deverakonda To Get Lean For Gowtam Tinnanuri's Cop Film, Takes Cue From Adivi Sesh-Vishwak Sen

For Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD12 prep, Vijay Deverakonda is getting into shape. "He would exhibit a fit and lean physique," a report stated.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda in VD12 concept poster
Vijay Deverakonda in VD12 concept poster | Image:Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to play the role of a cop in Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD12, which will likely be the Arjun Reddy actor's next. Of late, Vijay has not been able to taste success at the box office. His back-to-back films - Liger, Kushi and Family Star - have turned out to be underwhelming fares commercially. With acclaimed director onboard his next project, the tide could turn in Vijay's favour. Reportedly, he is also looking to immerse himself in the role.

VD12 poster | Image: Gowtam Tinnanuri/X

Vijay keen on joining the big leagues

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Vijay wants to join the big league of action heroes and he is preparing for the role of a cop in Gowtam Tinnanuri's film. Following in the footsteps of his Telugu contemporaries Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen, who tasted success by essaying men in khaki in the HIT franchise from Sailesh Kolanu, Vijay too wants to make the most of the opportunity to essay the role of a cop in his next.  

File photo f Vijay Deverakonda | Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

For the prep, he is getting into shape. "He would exhibit a fit and lean physique," the reports added. Talking about the film, the source further shared, "It is the story of a first time police officer who has to take down a few dreaded criminals. Lot of corrections are underway to raise the bar on cop stories in Telugu cinema.”

Advertisement

Vijay's Family Star fails to weave magic at the box office

Family Star has earned ₹28.15 crore worldwide in one week according to Sacnilk. In India, the Telugu film has collected ₹17.08 crore in its first week. Its headed towards a disaster verdict. It is reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore.  

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

6 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

8 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

11 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

14 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

14 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

14 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

14 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

17 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

17 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

17 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

18 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

18 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

18 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

19 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

23 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

23 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo