Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to play the role of a cop in Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD12, which will likely be the Arjun Reddy actor's next. Of late, Vijay has not been able to taste success at the box office. His back-to-back films - Liger, Kushi and Family Star - have turned out to be underwhelming fares commercially. With acclaimed director onboard his next project, the tide could turn in Vijay's favour. Reportedly, he is also looking to immerse himself in the role.

VD12 poster | Image: Gowtam Tinnanuri/X

Vijay keen on joining the big leagues

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Vijay wants to join the big league of action heroes and he is preparing for the role of a cop in Gowtam Tinnanuri's film. Following in the footsteps of his Telugu contemporaries Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen, who tasted success by essaying men in khaki in the HIT franchise from Sailesh Kolanu, Vijay too wants to make the most of the opportunity to essay the role of a cop in his next.

File photo f Vijay Deverakonda | Image: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

For the prep, he is getting into shape. "He would exhibit a fit and lean physique," the reports added. Talking about the film, the source further shared, "It is the story of a first time police officer who has to take down a few dreaded criminals. Lot of corrections are underway to raise the bar on cop stories in Telugu cinema.”

Vijay's Family Star fails to weave magic at the box office

Family Star has earned ₹28.15 crore worldwide in one week according to Sacnilk. In India, the Telugu film has collected ₹17.08 crore in its first week. Its headed towards a disaster verdict. It is reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore.