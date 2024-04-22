Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda's career is still going through a difficult phase as he can't seem to locate the one-hit movie that will get him back in the game again. After Kushi’s poor performance, his recent release, The Family Star, is also expected to end its box office run far below the ₹40 crore threshold. Now, it is reported that the actor has decided to return his fees to cover the losses of the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda to make up for Family Star failure

Distributors who made their purchase with the expectation that this summertime smash would be a big hit for families suffered significant losses. The team failed to create a positive discussion around the film. As distributors were demanding payment, producer Dilraju recently set up a meeting with director Parasuram and hero Vijay Deverakonda and talked about the reason for Family Star's box office failure.

As per Telugu 360, Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram decided to reimburse the losses by returning a portion of their earnings. Dilraju will take care of this matter and then get back to work on his upcoming movie, Love Me.

Family Star’s box office performance

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Family Star was made on a staggering budget of ₹100 crore. With a rather underwhelming performance at the box office, it seemed like producer Dil Raju lost more money than he expected. The film marked Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram's reunion after Geeta Govindam, but the duo failed to recreate the charm of their previous collaboration.

The Family Star earned ₹28.15 crore worldwide in one week according to Sacnilk. In India, the Telugu film collected ₹17.08 crore in its first week. It was headed towards a disaster verdict from the first week itself.