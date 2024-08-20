Published 04:33 IST, August 20th 2024

Vijay & GOAT Director, All Set To Unveil Captain Vijayakanth's AI Avatar In Film, Meet His Family

Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu & Archana Kalpathi thank DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth for allowing AI recreation of late Vijayakanth in GOAT movie.