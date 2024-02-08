English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Vijay Sethupathi admits he is scared of overexposure: I fear I may detach...

Vijay Sethupathi has opened up about keeping a low profile. The actor admitted that he refrains from social media as he fears 'overexposure'.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram
Vijay Sethupathi | Image:IMDb
Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of his film Merry Christmas. The actor will share screen space with Katrina Kaif in the movie which will release on January 12. Ahead of the release of the film, the actor talked about overexposure and why he refrains from doing interviews. 

Vijay Sethupathi says he ‘fears’ overexposure 

Vijay Sethupathi is known for keeping a low profile and refrains from being seen in the public eye. The actor who is anticipating the release of his film Merry Christmas shared that he does make frequent public appearances so that he does not get detached from the audience. Speaking to Film Companion, Vijay asserted that he does not want to disturb his audience by talking about things other than his film. 

A file photo of Vijay Sethupathi | Image: Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram 


He said, “I fear too much exposure, talking so much about films and about myself. I fear I may detach my audience from my characters, and my films. I don’t want to disturb them while watching films. Even on my Instagram, I have only a couple of personal photos. Earlier, there were only one or two award shows and you would get to see actors at very few moments. Now, there is too much exposure, which makes me afraid.”

Vijay Sethupathi admits it feels good to be called ‘intellectual’ 

In the same conversation, the actor, who was last seen in Atlee’s Jawan, commented on why he keeps quiet. He addressed the popular notion of people calling him ‘intellectual’. He clarified that he is not being ‘humble’ but ‘real’. 

A file photo of Vijay Sethupathi | Image: Varinder Chawla 

He said, “everyone asks the same question and it becomes very difficult to give different answers, bohot sochna padta hai (I have to think a lot). They only see the person who is answering but they don’t know what the question was Bohot sochna padta hai jawaab ke liye, dimaag ka batti nahi jalta hai (I have to think a lot for an appropriate answer. The brain doesn’t work at such times). So, it’s better to keep quiet. If a person thinks of me as an intellectual after watching my film, then let that imagination be. Better to be an intellectual and brilliant actor in someone’s imagination, it’s nice. It’s better than coming and showing myself as a dumb actor. This is not a humble answer, it is real.” 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

